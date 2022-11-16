Sapo encourages motorists to use its branches to renew car licences

The SA Post Office (Sapo) is encouraging motorists to renew their vehicle licences at its selected branches across the country, saying this will save them money because Sapo does not charge a commission for the service.

“The benefit of renewing your car licence at a post office branch is that there is no extra commission at all, unlike shops that queue on behalf of the customer,” said Sapo, adding that motorists only need to present their identity documents and complete a form of renewal.

“You also receive your new licence immediately, there is no need for a second trip to collect the new licence – another time saver. The form can be downloaded from the post office website and completed in advance. It also saves time if you hand in a copy of your identity document.”

The post office added that all the vehicles registered in KwaZulu-Natal will need to provide proof of address not older than three months, noting that it also offers bulk renewal services for fleet owners.

“The fleet owner pays the licences by EFT and does not need to leave his or her desk to do the renewal. If you are interested in using this service, speak to your nearest post office or send an e-mail to *protected email* ,” Sapo said.

The post office’s website lists the branches that offer the vehicle-renewal service: https://www.postoffice.co.za/Products/Domestic/mvlbranches.html

