SAPS corrects ‘misinformation’ on arrest of CPF member for rape

Limpopo police have moved to clarify “widespread misinformation” about the arrest of a Vhembe District Community Police Forum (CPF) member.

Provincial police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe noted social media reports alleging that the deputy secretary of the CPF had been arrested for raping his stepdaughter.

Wrong deputy

However, Hadebe has confirmed that the suspect is, in fact, a CPF 61-year-old deputy chairperson not the deputy secretary.

According to police, the case stems from a complaint in which the victim alleged she was raped by her stepfather.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was threatened with death if she disclosed the abuse.

The stepdaughter reported the rape on Boxing Day

The suspect was arrested on December 26, 2024, and appeared in the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court the following day on rape charges.

The court postponed the case to January 13, 2025, to allow for further investigation.

The accused remains in custody and cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity.

Lieutenant General Hadebe expressed concern about the dissemination of incorrect information.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted to track and trace anyone who leaked this wrong information that is misleading and devoid of truth,” she said.

Despite the misinformation, Hadebe praised the swift action of her officers.

Police lauded for swift arrest

“We are delighted that the police acted swiftly to arrest one of our own. The law must take its course without fear or favour,” she added.

Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba urged the public to verify information before sharing. He said this would prevent the spread of the inaccuracies that could harm innocent people’s reputations.

The matter continues to highlight the need for accurate reporting and the importance of justice for victims of mistreatment.

