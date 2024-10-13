SAPS in recruitment drive to woo former cops

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is on a drive to recruit former officers to beef up its detective services, which have been left depleted by mass resignations resulting from low pay, lack of resources and the high rate of police killings.

The police service has advertised 200 vacancies for the re-enlistment of former members of the SAPS who were in the ranks of constable, sergeant, and warrant officer.

The SAPS has said the placement of all successful applicants will be in the detective services, irrespective of the environment they served previously in the service.

