News

Sars wants R2m from Mpofu over ‘unpaid personal tax’

By Ngwako Malatji
Dali Mpofu in trouble
The taxman is knocking on the door of advocate Dali Mpofu, demanding more than R2-million in unpaid personal income tax.

The taxman is knocking on the door of South Africa’s well-known legal eagle, advocate
Dali Mpofu, demanding more than R2-million from him in unpaid personal income tax.

News that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is demanding the staggering quantum from Mpofu became known after the receiver of revenue applied for judgment against him in the Joburg High Court last week after Mpofu, a silk, failed to settle the debt.

According to the judgement application, which we have seen, Mpofu initially owed Sars more than R1.9-million but the amount ballooned to more than R2-million after the debt incurred interest.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.