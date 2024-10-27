Sars wants R2m from Mpofu over ‘unpaid personal tax’

The taxman is knocking on the door of South Africa’s well-known legal eagle, advocate

Dali Mpofu, demanding more than R2-million from him in unpaid personal income tax.

News that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is demanding the staggering quantum from Mpofu became known after the receiver of revenue applied for judgment against him in the Joburg High Court last week after Mpofu, a silk, failed to settle the debt.

According to the judgement application, which we have seen, Mpofu initially owed Sars more than R1.9-million but the amount ballooned to more than R2-million after the debt incurred interest.

