SASSA lapses on public servants’ grants

Johannesburg- Many SASSA child grant recipients have not received their child support grant for the month of October.

The child support grant is usually paid on the 7th of every month, but this time some recipients found themselves not getting their payout.

This issue appears to be a problem nationwide.

Sunday World spoke to some people facing this dilemma and also reached out to SASSA so they could clarify the issue at hand.

SASSA has issued a statement to clarify the concerns over why payments were not made in October.

“In September 2021, a routine check revealed that a number of public servants were receiving social grants, while SASSA did not have updated information on their income.SASSA suspended these grants, in line with the Regulations.”

“However, it has since come to our attention that many of those whose grants were suspended were, in fact, public servants, such as interns, EPWP’s and general workers, whose income would not exclude them from receiving the grant.”

SASSA stated that they are in the process of reconsidering the individual circumstances of the affected beneficiaries and will soon reinstate their grants where indicated.

“Those affected will still be required to review their grants, and provide updated information on their employment and marital status, to ensure compliance with the legislation. The reviews must be done at the local SASSA offices.”

SASSA administers social grants in accordance with the provisions of the Social Assistance Act, 2004. One of the requirements is that SASSA must ensure that the information utilized for grant payments is current and those grant payments are made only to those citizens who meet the qualifying criteria.

SASSA states that every beneficiary has a responsibility to inform them of any changes to their personal circumstances, such as changes to their marital or employment status.

“We urge those affected to bear with us for the inconvenience. We will do everything in our power to resolve this matter as soon as possible. However, we also wish to remind all beneficiaries that any change in their circumstances must be reported to SASSA as soon after the change as possible, to avoid a repetition of this situation”, said CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula.

Mbalenhle Zuma