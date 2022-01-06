REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
SASSA says beneficiaries who changed surnames must update details

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- SASSA has warned its beneficiaries to update their details to avoid disappointments.

“Clients who got married or change their surname at the department of home affairs are urged to update Sassa of the change. Sassa validates the client’s information with the department of home affairs monthly. If details do not match, the applications for the period may be declined,” SASSA said in a statement.

