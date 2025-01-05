Saul defends ANC Northern Cape from break-up rumours

Northern Cape ANC chairperson Zamani Saul warns against simple comparisons between his province and those in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of the party’s significant

electoral decline across various South African provinces in the recent elections.

Among the provinces grappling with a dip in voter support, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are highlighted as primary concerns, with losses reaching over 30% and 17%, respectively; however, the Northern Cape also finds itself at the centre of a contentious debate over whether it should also be subjected to potential disbandment since it fell below 50% voter support.

The ANC national executive committee is expected to meet on the sidelines of the party’s January 8 birthday celebrations in Cape Town this coming week to conclude the fate of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and Saul’s confrontation with the broader disbandment narrative serves as a microcosm of the ANC’s internal conflicts and the challenges it faces in maintaining unity.

