Saul defends ANC Northern Cape from break-up rumours

By Queenin Masuabi
Northern Cape ANC chairperson Zamani Saul has warned against comparisons between his province and those in Gauteng and KZN.
Northern Cape ANC chairperson Zamani Saul warns against simple comparisons between his province and those in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of the party's significant
electoral decline across various South African provinces in the recent elections.
 
Among the provinces grappling with a dip in voter support, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are highlighted as primary concerns, with losses reaching over 30% and 17%, respectively; however, the Northern Cape also finds itself at the centre of a contentious debate over whether it should also be subjected to potential disbandment since it fell below 50% voter support.
 
The ANC national executive committee is expected to meet on the sidelines of the party’s January 8 birthday celebrations in Cape Town this coming week to conclude the fate of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and Saul’s confrontation with the broader disbandment narrative serves as a microcosm of the ANC’s internal conflicts and the challenges it faces in maintaining unity.
 

