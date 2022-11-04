SBV posts R1m reward for arrest of staff member’s killers

SBV cash-in-transit and cash processing services has put up a R1-million reward for information that will lead to the arrest of people who murdered one of its staff members.

Group CEO Mark Barrett said an SBV employee lost his life during a cash-in-transit robbery in Nyanga, Cape Town on Wednesday.

“I wish to extend our sincere condolences to his family and colleagues. Our thoughts are with our team members and their families for the trauma sustained because of this attack,” said Barrett.

“We are offering a reward of R1-million for information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of those involved. SBV will ensure that all the individuals involved in this attack will be brought to book and face the full consequence of the law.”

Those who wish to share information about the robbery can call the 24/7 hotline number on 083 408 702.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author