Schools take the lead in anti-tobacco campaign

The Department of Health has launched an anti-tobacco campaign and schools are taking the lead.

According to a statement, the department has joined forces with other government departments and non-government organisations to tackle head-on the scourge of tobacco by launching the “Sibo Manqoba” campaign, meaning “we are winners”.

Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, deputy director of the National Council Against Smoking, shared that research shows many children and adolescents do not understand the nature of tobacco addiction, or underestimate the drastic health consequences of tobacco use.

“It is vital to reach younger children before they start smoking. More than 80% of smokers smoked their first cigarette in their teens, and most smokers wish they had never started. Second-hand smoke also increases the risk of many diseases for children, such as cancers, respiratory diseases, and ear infections,” said Nyatsanza.

Lynn Moeng, director of the Department of Health, urged South Africans to fight and win the battle against the unbearable health impacts tobacco has on the nation.

“Through this hands-on creative process, we hope that learners, educators and even the broader communities will be engaged and educated about the risks of tobacco and nicotine products’ use, the benefits of quitting smoking and the importance of the new Tobacco Control Bill,” said Moeng.

“Groups of learners from grade 5-7 in 30 selected schools to produce artwork in the form of murals or other creative pieces by March 14 as part of the Sibo Manqoba Schools Mural Competition.

“The theme of each entry must focus on tobacco harm, why quitting tobacco makes you a winner, or how tobacco influences your school and community.”

Moeng added: “Five finalist schools will be announced by the end of March, with an awards ceremony in April. All schools receive education packs and the winning school will be awarded R10 000 towards a nominated wish list of needs.”

