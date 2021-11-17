Search is on for 2 Powerball winners who bagged R150 million jackpots

Johannesburg- Ithuba as said it is looking for two lucky winners who won last night’s total guaranteed jackpots of R150 million on PowerBall and PowerBall plus.

The first big winner for the festive season bagged the guaranteed PowerBall Jackpot of R100 million by playing a manual selection with a wager of R7.50, the ticket was purchased in Margate, Kwa Zulu Natal.

The second lucky winner bagged the guaranteed PowerBall Plus jackpot of R50 million with the ticket purchased in Groblersdal, Limpopo, playing the quick pick selection, with a wager of R45.

The winning numbers for PowerBall are: 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and bonus PowerBall 04.

For PowerBall Plus the numbers are 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and bonus PowerBall 15.

“We would like to urge all players to check their tickets to see if they are any one of the two multi-millionaires to get in touch with Ithuba and visit one of our 8 offices in the country as soon as possible to claim their winnings,” Ithuba said.

“Once again we are changing the lives of ordinary people in South Africa, through life-changing jackpots and our exciting game portfolio. Ithuba takes winners from ordinary, into being extraordinary. We look forward to meeting our two winners, Congratulations,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 receive trauma counselling and financial advisory services, to assist our winners at no cost to them.

