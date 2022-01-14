Search is on for the first Powerball plus winner for 2022

Johannesburg- Two lucky winners are starting off the year with a bang, as the search is on for both players to come forward and claim their winnings.

One winner won over R14 million in the PowerBall Plus jackpot from the Tuesday night draw on 11 January.

The ticket was purchased in Cape Town, via the quick pick selection with a wager of R30.

The second big jackpot winner, won over R26 million in the LOTTO jackpot from the Wednesday night (12 January) draw.

The game was played on the Absa banking App via manual selection with a wager of R300.

Ithuba is urging players to check their tickets and to approach their nearest regional office to claim their jackpot winnings.

A team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winners.

“Congratulations to our first two multi-million jackpot winners for this year. This is an example of the various ways in which players can purchase their tickets, whether it is through a retail outlet or through one of our banking partners’ Apps, in this case, the Absa banking App where our LOTTO winner played,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.

Meanwhile, tonight’s PowerBall jackpot is standing at an estimated R86 million and players are urged to purchase tickets without delay from participating retailers, the National lottery website, or by using the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD.

