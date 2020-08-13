Second MEC succumbs to COVID-19

Northern Cape education MEC MacCollen Jack has become the second member of a provincial cabinet to succumb to a COVID-19 related disease.

Premier Zamani Saul announced that Jack 55, died earlier this evening.

Last week, Jack was admitted to the Mediclinic in Gariep in Kimberly and had tested positive for the virus, which is a global pandemic.

Saul, who is also the chairperson of the ANC in the sparsely populated province, said they were in deep shock over Jack’s death.

“We extend our condolences to his wife, children, family, friends, colleagues and comrades. We are in deep shock at the loss of such a remarkable and capable leader,” he said.

“The provincial executive, the ANC and our alliance partners will meet with the whole family tomorrow and further details will then be released.

Saul said Jack was a seasoned cadre of the ANC and an outstanding public servant.

Last month, North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe, died in Klerksdorp after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Author



George Matlala