Seizure of assets belonging to Bosasa-linked officials praised

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received praise from parliament’s portfolio committee for seizing assets belonging to the Bosasa-accused and their families that are worth millions of rands.

Xola Nqola, the head of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, also praised the NPA’s persistent efforts to combat corruption.

Nqola claimed in a statement issued on Wednesday that corrupt practices had cost South Africa millions of rands that could have been utilised to address a number of the nation’s ongoing problems.

“We note that this is a temporary attachment of assets and appeal to the NPA to speedily ensure that it follows all processes to ensure it becomes a permanent one,” Nqola said.

“According to reports, corruption-accused Bosasa bosses and their families have had a temporary restraint placed on their properties, valuables, and cars, all worth more than R53-million.”

Two apartments in north-eastern Italy worth an estimated R17 million are part of the court order that the NPA obtained.

“Our people don’t have houses, yet criminals have properties valued at millions, which were likely obtained with money stolen from the government — money that was meant to go to health, education, and social grants,” he said.

South Africans want their money

According to Nqola, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture brought to light the extent of Bosasa’s corruption with Department of Correctional Services officials.

“We want all those who benefitted from this corrupt relationship to know that South Africans want their money back.

“Furthermore, we applaud the NPA for their sterling work and encourage them to go after all corruption accused.

“The committee will fully support you in your endeavour to obtain justice for the people of South Africa.”

