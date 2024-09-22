News

Sekhukhune digs in heels over guarding deal

By Sunday World
Security tender battle
Mabotwane argues that appointing one service provider in all municipalities flouts the terms of the tender advertisement.

The Sekhukhune District Municipality council has passed a resolution in defiance of a court order forcing it to terminate the services of a security company it irregularly awarded a R288-million tender.

The council passed a resolution recently to cock a snook at the court order to terminate the services of Tubatse Security Services ( TSS) within 45 days and start the procurement
process afresh.

Instead it passed a resolution in a council meeting on September 5 to go back to court and ask for extra 45 days to terminate the contract.

