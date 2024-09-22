Sekhukhune digs in heels over guarding deal

The Sekhukhune District Municipality council has passed a resolution in defiance of a court order forcing it to terminate the services of a security company it irregularly awarded a R288-million tender.

The council passed a resolution recently to cock a snook at the court order to terminate the services of Tubatse Security Services ( TSS) within 45 days and start the procurement

process afresh.

Instead it passed a resolution in a council meeting on September 5 to go back to court and ask for extra 45 days to terminate the contract.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content