Self-proclaimed apostle from Eastern Cape jailed for rape

Self-proclaimed apostle Hlumelo Dywili has been sentenced to six life terms and an additional five years for rape, human trafficking and forcing a person to watch a sexual act.

The 35-year-old from Bizana in the Eastern Cape was sentenced on Wednesday by the high court sitting in Bizana.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said in July 2021, a 22-year-old woman from Cape Town posted on Facebook that she was looking for a job. She later received a friend request from a stranger called apostle Hlumelo Dywili from Hlumelo Dywili Ministries.

“She accepted the request. Then she received a message on Facebook messenger referring to her post about seeking employment, and the sender requested her contact numbers. Through desperation, she forwarded her contact numbers,” explained Mgolodela.

“Apostle Dywili then told her that he was a pastor and required a clerk to work at his church. Dywili later called the victim and told her that there was a position for her and that he required her to come and work for him.

“[While on the phone] the victim heard a voice of a female whom she believed was the wife of the pastor, hence her belief in the authenticity of the deal.

“Dywili then booked a bus ticket for the victim to travel to the Eastern Cape. Soon after her arrival, Dywili started sexually molesting and ill-treating her.”

It is believed that he also went to a local radio station and claimed that he is helping people by praying for their healing and assisting them to secure employment. Three other victims heard the interview and contacted Dywili.

“He promised them employment and soon after their arrival, he raped them too. They eventually managed to escape, but the first victim had nowhere to go and the abuse continued.

She was rescued by a neighbour who took her to the police station.

