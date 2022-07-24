Senior KZN Human Settlements employee suspended for harassing pregnant woman

Hlengiwe Chili (pictured), a senior employee within the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements has been suspended for allegedly harassing a junior employee in the department.

The suspension of Chili, a Director for Rental Housing Tribunal, came after a recording of her insulting a pregnant employee who wanted clarity on her maternity leave was distributed on social media.

In the clip that Sunday World has heard, Chili could be heard insulting the employee and telling her how stupid she was.

“You are stupid, why are you phoning me instead of talking to me when I was in the office? You are now asking me what the policy says about pregnant women and maternity leave, why don’t you read the document yourself. You are stupid who cannot even read English.

“Your reasoning is similar to the person who stays in a shack at the informal settlement. If I was in the office now I would have slapped you. You are such a disgrace and I wonder why I employed you to come and ruin my office. You are young but your reasoning power is weak, you better start looking for another job because I don’t know how am I going to work with you when you come back from maternity leave,” said the fuming Chili.

The woman apologised but she continued to insult her, accusing her of having ulterior motives. She accused the woman of failing to do her job but always focusing on being paid.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements and the Office of the MEC for Human Settlement and Public Works released a statement condemning the incident.

“The offending employee has immediately been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect to allow the pending disciplinary procedure to proceed unhindered.

“Regrettably, some of the utterances border on a potential criminal case of crimen injuria against the offending party. The department maintains a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and harassment in all of its offices, including the Rental Housing Tribunal.”

It further cited that the department has expeditiously engaged organised labour to explain what form of remedial action will be taken concerning the prescripts of the Labour Relations Act and the Public Service Code of Conduct.

“It has come to our attention that there is a leaked recording in the form of a voice note purportedly between two departmental employees namely a supervisor and a subordinate.”

According to the statement, the department has referred the offended staff members for immediate counselling.

“We strongly felt that it is an appropriate course of action to take to bring back a harmonious atmosphere in what was developing into a tense situation amongst employees.”

The voice note recording started circulating on social media on Thursday and it went viral.

The MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Jomo Sibiya has also extended an apology to Abahlali BaseMjondolo President Sbu Zikode, his leadership collective and the entire broader movement membership for the unfortunate utterance by the offending party in which she referred to her victim as someone displaying behaviour of someone residing in a shack.

“All employees are encouraged to act towards others respectfully and professionally to allow seamless operations towards an always improved service to the greater public.”

Chili did not respond to texts and calls made to her.

