Senior SAPS official arrested

A high ranking police officer will this morning appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on corruption charges following a pre-dawn raid at her house this morning.

Her arrest and appearance relate to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the South African Police Service in 2017. The contract price and exposure to the Police fiscus was R191 million.

However, R65 million was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd.

A payment of R22 million was stopped at an advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate’s probe into the matter.

The unnamed suspect, said the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement on Monday, is the 13th suspect in the case.

She will appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

Those already arrested in the case include former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane; former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo; Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (retired Divisional Commissioner); Brigadier James Ramanjalum; Major-General Ravichandran Pillay; Thomas Dumas Marima (Colonel); Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa (Seargent).

Civilians Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews and Vimpie Manthatha, the owner of Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd are also accused in the matter.

SUNDAY WORLD