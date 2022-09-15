Sergeant who raped mentally impaired woman jailed for life

Sergeant Lucky Mncube will spend the rest of his life behind bars after the Kwaggafontein regional court found him guilty of raping a mentally impaired female.

The 32-year-old policeman from Vlaklaagte in Mpumalanga was the neighbour of the victim when she was attacked while walking home alone in August 2020.

Monica Nyuswa, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Mncube’s sentencing was backed up by the rigid medical report presented in court.

“He stopped her, dragged her to the nearby bush where he raped her. The victim sustained injuries and went home shaking and scared, her clothes full of blood stains and grass. She was able to identify the accused and he was subsequently arrested,” said Nyuswa.

“A medical report confirmed that the victim sustained injuries due to the trauma of forced sexual intercourse. It further confirmed that the victim’s mental capacity is of an 11-year-old child.”

Mncube pleaded not guilty and claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim. He also told the court that he was not aware of her mental state. The court rejected his version and found him guilty as charged.

A probation officer’s report and the victim impact statement, compiled by the victim detailing the psychological trauma she experienced after the incident, were also presented to the court.

Mncube’s name has been entered into the national register for sex offenders.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author