Serial rapist gets seven life terms plus 173 years in jail

Johannesburg – A serial rapist, Takalani Mulaudzi, was sentenced to 173 years behind bars on Friday.

The Pretoria High Court handed down a hefty seven life terms to a 30-year-old serial rapist for 15 counts of rape, five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of kidnapping and one count of grievous body harm.

Mulaudzi started committing these offences in 2015 in and around Pretoria West when he was 23-years-old.

Mulaudzi was arrested on July 10, 2019 at his workplace in Johannesburg.

He was traced through one of the cellphones he stole, and linked to the rape incidents through his DNA.

“He targeted vulnerable women that were either walking alone or in pairs in the evenings,” said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana.

He would threaten them with an object or a knife, then drag them to the closest veld, rape them, take their belongings such as cellphones, money, laptops and leave them,” said Mahanjana.

It is alleged the accused will have conversations with the victims and ask them personal questions about their lives.

One victim testified in court that Mulaudzi told her that he was studying law while he was raping her.

Another victim also testified in court that while she was walking and crossing in Wespark at approximately 20:30, Mulaudzi pointed a knife at her and instructed her to go with him.

When they reached the bushes, he instructed her to lie on the grass, tied her with a cable tie, covered her mouth with Sellotape and proceeded to rape her.

After the incident, Mulaudzi directed her to go towards Magalies freeway where he professed his love and that he regretted his actions.

He raped her again continuously the entire night until the following morning.

While in custody Mulaudzi continuously applied to be released on bail several times and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully opposed all those applications.

During his plea explanation, Mulaudzi denied raping the women multiple times, but admitted to only raping them once at a time, however, the court convicted him on all counts of rape.

Prosecutor Advocate Cornelia Harmzen asked the court to impose the maximum prescribed sentence and argued that Mulaudzi had no remorse for his actions.

Presiding Judge Maumela was shocked by the devastating impact of the crimes on the victims and criticised people who disrespect women.

The National Prosecuting Authority advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi welcomed the sentence and is thankful for the work and dedication by the investigation officer Dniel Moshabelo, that lead to successful conviction and sentencing.

“I also express my gratitude for the assistance of Amokelani Mashele, a court preparation officer who prepared all the witnesses for court,” addressed Mzinyathi.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author