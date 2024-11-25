Setting the standard in public relations and communication 

As the only professional body for public relations and communication management recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa), the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) has been a cornerstone in advancing the profession for nearly seven decades

Serving a diverse membership from the public and private sectors across Southern Africa – including Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and South Africa – Prisa provides unparalleled benefits, including continuing professional development (CPD) and professional credibility.

In light of an article titled “NPA spokesperson shakes off fake qualifications saga” by Setumo Stone, published in Sunday World on November 10 it is important to highlight Prisa’s rigorous membership criteria and CPD offerings that underscore our commitment to professionalism.

This commentary will focus on Prisa’s role and impact within the industry while respecting privacy laws and omitting case specifics, per the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popi Act).

Prisa offers both individual and corporate memberships, available in categories based on qualifications and experience, from students and junior practitioners to chartered professionals (CPRP) and accredited members (APR). Prisa also collaborates with institutions of higher learning to cultivate young talent through its Students Chapter, fostering the next generation of public relations leaders.

Corporate membership is available for companies in both private and public sectors, allowing organisations to register multiple employees under this category.

Prisa’s designations PRP, CPRP, and the internationally recognised APR, are listed on Saqa’s national qualifications framework (NQF), ensuring a level of credibility that’s recognised across the industry.

Membership renewal is required annually, a process which includes meeting continuing professional development standards, thereby maintaining high professional standards.

As an advocate for the industry, Prisa engages with members, government entities such as the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), and industry bodies to shape policies, standards, and best practices that propel the field forward.

In tackling historical inequities within the marketing, advertising and communication (MAC) sector, Prisa remains an active voice for public relations on the MAC Charter Council, ensuring representation and equitable growth within the profession.

Prisa members commit to continuous learning through workshops, networking sessions and continuing professional development programmes.

This commitment helps practitioners advance their skills and meet designation renewal requirements.

Continuing professional development offerings include courses on digital strategy, storytelling, crisis communication, editing and stakeholder management, all closely aligned with the Services Sector Education and Training Authority.

Professional development programmes provide additional training in areas such as public relations principles, advanced writing and community relations. As a founding member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Prisa offers its members global recognition and networking opportunities.

In line with the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals, communication plays an essential role in supporting awareness of these goals.

The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, recognising this, is advocating for the addition of an 18th SDG focused on “responsible communication.”

Prisa stands ready to support this effort, partnering with the government at all levels to promote these critical messages.

Prisa’s global footprint is further strengthened through its ambassadors on the World Communications Forum Association and by extending consultancy support via the International Communications Consultancy Organisation to maintain high standards and address ethical issues.

Prisa’s growing presence on the African Public Relations Association Council further reflects our commitment to the growth of the public relations profession across the continent.

Prisa’s PRISM Awards are the premier accolades in the industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in public relations and communication management across Southern Africa’s private and public sectors.

The awards underscore our dedication to fostering excellence within the industry.

To learn more about Prisa membership and the benefits it offers, visit www.prisa.co.za

Tshifure is the president of Prisa, the only Saqa-accredited professional body for PR and communication management in Southern Africa. Maubane is a former Prisa president

