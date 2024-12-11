Seven suspects get life in jail for 2019 cash-in-transit robbery

Seven suspects were found guilty of a cash-in-transit heist in 2019 and given life sentences and several years in prison.

The suspects were found guilty and sentenced on a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit cash-in-transit robbery, murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, violation of the Firearms Control Act, and reckless or negligent driving, according to Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Patrick Magwaza Ngobeni received 71 years in prison, Tumelo Tsikane (58 years in jail), Tefo Khoza (58 years), Erick Rhwababa Khambule (71 years), Tshepo Ntsiki (48 years), Alby Mthimunye (58 years), and Lawrence Mabena was sentenced to 57 years.

All of the sentences, including life in prison, are cumulative, according to Ramovha.

The accused have been deemed unfit to possess firearms, and the imprisonment sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences imposed for the murder charges, according to Ramovha.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Johannesburg has successfully secured the conviction and sentencing of seven suspects involved in a conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery, along with multiple other serious charges,” said Ramovha.

“The convictions mark a significant victory in the fight against violent crime in the region.”

The suspects were taken into custody after a planned cash-in-transit heist at Evaton Mall in Sebokeng on June 7, 2019.

One suspect was fatally shot

“The operation, coordinated by the Hawks, crime intelligence group, and flying squad, led to a confrontation where one suspect, Dennis John Hlatswayo, was fatally shot.

“Four vehicles, including a stolen silver BMW X1, were seized and impounded for further investigation.

“The trial commenced on September 18, 2023, and after a thorough judicial process, six of the accused were found guilty on various charges.

“Accused number one, Lawrence Mabena, was re-arrested on March 8, 2024, after failing to return to court.

“He was the last individual to be sentenced in this case following the conclusion of his case on December 11, 2024.”

Hawks’ Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa hailed the conviction and sentencing.

“The successful conviction and substantial sentences handed down in this case highlight the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s resolve in bringing dangerous criminals to justice,” said Ebrahim.

“We remain committed to maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law.”

