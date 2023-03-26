Subscriptions

Shareholders frog-march Pio-Trans’ board chair out of meeting

By Bongani Mdakane
Pio-Trans, which is owned by the Taxi Operation Investment Companies made up of nine taxi associations based in Soweto and surrounding areas, is facing operational challenges. / Gallo Images

Movie-like dramatic scenes erupted at the headquarters of Rea Vaya’s bus operating company in Meadowlands, Soweto, when angry shareholders stormed the office and frog-marched the company’s board chair, advocate Nomazotsho Memani.

They also demanded Memani’s immediate dismissal.

