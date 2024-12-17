Shayi, Mtileni to battle for top Mopani ANC spot at conference

Limpopo ANC’s biggest region, Mopani, will hold its elective conference early next year on February 26.

Incumbent chairperson Pule Shayi, who seeks a third term, will go toe to toe with regional secretary Goodman Mtileni at Karibo Lodge in Tzaneen.

A regional executive committee (REC) member, who did not want to the named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said Shayi has thrown his hat in the ring for a third term because he wants political capital and power to bargain with for a top five position when the party holds its provincial elective conference in 2026.

Comrade to come up against comrade

The member said Shayi, who is executive mayor of Mopani District Municipality, has together with his emissaries in the five sub-regions namely, Phalaborwa, Tzaneen, Letaba, Maruleng, and Giyani, have a list of their preferred candidates to work with him.

They are, according to the member privy to Shayi’s slate, regional deputy secretary and mayor of Greater Letaba Municipality Dagma Mamanyoha, REC member and Greater Maruleng Municipality Mayor Tsheko Musolwa, REC member and Greater Giyani Municipality Mayor Thandi Zitha as well as REC member and Mopani District Municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni.

They want Shayi but have not decided who should be his deputy

“Although they have agreed that Shayi must be retained as regional chairperson for the third time, they have not finalised who should deputise him. The discussions are that Musolwa must deputise him because Maruleng sub-region, will be a deciding factor or king maker at the conference.

“Although it has 14 wards, it’s going to bring a sizable number of delegates to the conference. Apart from that, Musolwa will give Shayi’s slate clout because of his political erudition and deep understanding of the organisation,” said the member.

Another member said Mtileni prefers to be deputised by incumbent regional vice-chairperson and Greater Tzaneen Municipality Mayor Gerson Molapisane.

“He prefers Gerson because of his ability to articulate ANC policies with coherence,” said the member.

It’s a political chess game

The member added that Mtileni, who commands respect among party rank and file across the region and province, also prefers Terence Mohale as his regional secretary, and REC member and Greater Phalaborwa Municipality Mayor Miriam Malatji, as regional treasurer.

“Discussions about who should be deputy secretary are still unfolding, but Musolwa is likely to make it. It’s a chess game. They are banking on him not making it on to Shayi’s slate as deputy chairperson and so will include him on theirs as deputy secretary,” said the member.

This member was not in the know that Musolwa was already on Shayi’s slate.

