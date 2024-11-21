Sheep, smartphones, whiskey: Parliamentarians’ 2024 gift list

The 2024 Register of Members’ Interests has unveiled a fascinating glimpse into the perks of being a member of parliament in South Africa.

From fine whisky and luxury gadgets to traditional livestock and international trips, the gifts highlight the interplay between politics, diplomacy, and cultural appreciation.

The release of the register follows the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests’ first meeting on November 14.

The new Code of Ethical Conduct was made effective on May 28 2024. Under it, MPs are required to declare their registrable interests electronically within 60 working days of a general election. This shift to digital submissions aligns with Parliament’s push for efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Co-chairperson of the committee, Lusizo Makhubela, underscored the significance of these disclosures.

“Publishing the register entrenches Parliament’s commitment to building public trust and confidence in their public representatives. Thereby protecting and promoting the integrity of Parliament.”

From modest tokens to extravagant offerings, here’s what some MPs declared this year:

A Taste for the Finer Things: Alcoholic Indulgences

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels received a bottle of Kavalan Whisky valued at R1,200. He was gifted the bottle by the Taiwanese Liaison Office in Cape Town. The whiskey, renowned for its bold flavours, boasts an alcohol content of 40% to 59%.

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale disclosed whisky and champagne glasses. Each is valued at R1,000. It was a gift from Barberry Group and the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council.

Minister of Roads and Transport Barbara Creecy received a bottle of wine valued at R650. She also received gin worth R460 from various sources.

ANC MP Bheka Nzuza added a sweet touch with a Lindt chocolate hamper, flowers, and wine. All valued at R1,400 from the Chinese Embassy.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni enjoyed indulgent treats. These include Lindt chocolates, Ferrero Rocher, and Johnnie Walker Blue Label worth R3,523. All form India’s National Security Adviser.

Tech treasures, luxurious accessories and traditional gifts

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola received a Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. The gadget is valued at approximately R25,000, received from MTN Ghana.

IFP MP Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli was gifted a cow, a sheep, and R5,700 in cash. The livestock is valued at R15,000. Received from the Thembezinhle Church under Shembe.

Fellow IFP MP Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi received a cowhide mat valued at R7,000 from the Buthelezi Clan.

Minister of Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande declared two sheep worth R6,000. They were gifted by James Nxumalo, chairperson of the SACP in KwaZulu-Natal.

Minister of Human Settlements Mamoloko Kubayi disclosed receiving traditional Ghanaian outfits. As well as a Kenyan Maasai shawl from respective ministers.

Literary and artistic appreciation

Nzimande added reading books valued at R2,500 from the National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences to his library.

EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi received a R1,000 Exclusive Books gift card from Pastor TD Mafhara.

Party leader Julius Malema was presented with a painting valued at R2,000 by Thabo Phala.

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe received a photo frame worth R3,000 from Power FM Radio Station.

Travel perks and event invitations

DA MP Natasha Mazzone attended the Lake Como Dialogue conference in Italy, a trip valued at R60,000. It was jointly hosted by The Brenthurst Foundation and the Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson enjoyed a golden circle ticket to the Durban July. The ticket was valued at R1,500, courtesy of Hollywood Bets.

UDM Leader and Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa also declared his gifts. These include notebooks, pens, and corporate memorabilia from various organisations.

ANC MP Cedrick Frolick disclosed hospitality packages for events like the Durban July and international conferences.

Some gifts, such as books and chocolates, were modest. Others, like high-end gadgets and exclusive travel experiences, raised questions about influence and propriety. The Register of Members’ Interests remains a vital tool for transparency. It ensures that the public stays informed about the benefits their representatives receive.

