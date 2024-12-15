Shivambu, Ndlozi shown unexpected love at EFF conference

EFF secretary-general has showered former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu and head of political education Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with praises at the party elective conference.

Marshall Dlamini, re-elected secretary, was effusive in his praise for the pair in his organisational report to the third national people’s assembly at Nasrec Centre, south of Joburg in Gauteng.

Shivambu left the EFF for Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), where he is the counterpart to Dlamini, while Ndlozi remains politically homeless after being barred from the third NPA.

Dlamini pedestalized Shivambu, Ndlozi

In the report tabled before plenary on Saturday, Dlamini was all gung-ho about the duo and their respective contributions in their last strategic positions in the EFF.

Shivambu was commended for “consolidating the ground towards socialist power” as well as “refining the organisation’s policy agenda”.

According to Dlamini’s report, Shivambu was also crucial in leading several intellectual political lectures of the EFF throughout the term.

“With a legacy of fighting injustices spanning decades, the deputy president (Shivambu) was a tireless advocate for change. The deputy president led a range of innovative programmes of action aimed at empowering marginalised communities and dismantling systemic barriers,” Dlamini told the 2,000 plus delegates in his very detailed report.

Shivambu achieved some success for the party in parliament

To such programmes, said Dlamini, included the #BlackLivesMatter movement picket and another protest action he led to the farms of South Africans oligarch Johann Rupert in Mpumalanga.

Shivambu was further applauded for leading the EFF with success in parliament and on governance through Governance Task Unit (GTU) that was disbanded when he defected to the MKP.

Dlamini said Shivambu was instrumental in the Ad-Hoc committee that initiated legislation to amend the contentious Section 25 of the constitution for land expropriation without compensation.

“As part of the South African parliament delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union assemblies, the deputy president raised the issues of women and youth representation in parliaments in the pursuit of gender parity that need urgent attention.”

Ndlozi was a behind-the-scenes organiser

Ndlozi was pedestalized for organising sessions to provide clarity on the EFF’s ideological standing wiht two lectures on Marxism and Leninism that were delivered by Shivambu.

According to Dlamini’s report, Ndlozi was also key giving life to the EFF’s 2023 theme of the “Year of Mass Political Education and Voter Registration” through producing visual material on the EFF origins and history.

The material also sharpened Marxism, Leninism and Fanonism as fundamental ideologies of the red berets brigade.

“The department (led by Ndlozi) convened the National Political School in Johannesburg to train Political Education Officers from across the country. The purpose of the Political School was to capacitate the Fighters (EFF members) to be able to conduct massive membership induction workshops in all branches of the EFF,” wrote Dlamini.

“In addition, the department developed a curriculum for the CCT (central command team – the EFF’s highest decision-making structure between conferences), which covered organisational literature on the history of South Africa and ideological tools of analysis from the works of Marx, Lenin and Fanon.”

Ndlozi was also lauded for producing the two popular EFF Jazz Hours Albums, the 4th and 5th volumes, championing the Leruo Stage Play that was a huge success at the Soweto Theatre, seeing through the production of the EFF 1-th anniversary documentary and 10th anniversary public poetry and essay competitions.