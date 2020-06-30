Sho Madjozi signs with international Epic Records

Limpopo’s champion and award-winning rapper, Sho Madjozi, has officially signed to Epic Records.

She joins the label’s esteemed roster as the only South African act in North America and joins the likes of Future and Travis Scott, who are also part of the label.

“African artists are enjoying an unprecedented level of visibility in music and Sho Madjozi is beautifully waving the flag for South Africa. She’s bold, brilliant and remarkably talented and her music embodies all that is special about her homeland. We’re honoured to have her as the newest member of the Epic family,” said Chairman and C.E.O. Sylvia Rhone in a statement.

Since making her debut in 2017, she quietly emerged as a global force renowned for head-spinning wordplay, ear-perking Xitsonga lyrics, and eye-popping colourful fashion. With hit singles like “John Cena” and “Huku”, she is also the recipient of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards as “Favorite African Star” and the “Best New International Artist” at the BET Awards 2019 and “Entertainer of the Year” from Forbes.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa said they are thrilled to be supporting legendary sister label Epic Records on such an important South African artist.

“We’re working at a special company at a special time and we couldn’t be prouder than we are of our local star Sho and our big sister Sylvia for partnering to make this happen,” says Sean Watson, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane