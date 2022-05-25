Shock as patient hangs himself at Shongwe Hospital

Shocked staff at the Shongwe Hospital in the Nkomazi local municipality on Wednesday walked into the devastating sight of man who had hung himself outside his medical ward.

The male patient in his late 30s was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, according to Dumisani Malamule, the spokesperson for the Mpumalanga provincial department of health.

“The patient is also alleged to have attempted to rob a police officer of his firearm,” said Malamule. “He was untidy, confused and was admitted as an unknown patient,” he added, noting that the patient was diagnosed with acute psychosis.

The patient, who was declared dead on the scene, hung himself against the toilet window burglar proofing using a stockinette bandage.

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini expressed shock. “We are very shocked by this incident. Our deepest condolences go to the family,” said Manzini.

