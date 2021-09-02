Shona Ferguson is remembered by actress Thembi Seete

Johannesburg – In an Instagram post titled “Angel Mr Sho”, actress, Thembi Seete, remembers the late Shona Ferguson in a video that was previously recorded while shooting a South African Netflix series called Kings of Joburg in 2020.

The Instagram video shows Shona Ferguson who recently passed away, showing gratitude while on the set of Kings of Joburg.

Seete also opened up about how she almost quit acting and was lured back to the art by Shona.

She captioned the post, “I remember 4 years ago I was at the point were I thought to myself, I will never act again because of the bad experience I had. I’m not going to get into details, but I lost confidence and I stopped believing in myself. It’s just so happened that one of the days when I was shooting, I bump into Mr Sho And he asked if I’ll ever consider acting again but then my response to him was,if it’s it’s your show,I’ll do it in a heartbeat.”

In the video, Shona mentions that the Netflix series is the first to solely be owned by Ferguson Films which is a production company owned by him and his wife.

He continued to state that the set that he was on in the video is one where he shot Rockville which is part of his production company as well, which he says reminds him of how far he has come.

Thembi is featured in the video while Ferguson reminisces on when they started working together.

He then thanked the people that have worked with him throughout his various productions.

In the comments section, many continue to show love and remember him as well as the legacy that he left.

The Queen actor, SK Khoza also took to social media to remeber the icon.

