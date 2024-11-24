Shooting of six Buthelezi relatives rocks Ekurhuleni hostel

The police have launched a manhunt after five family members were shot and killed at a Vosloorus hostel in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday. The sixth family member was rushed to hospital where he is currently fighting for his life.

The brutal attack was confirmed to this publication by the Gauteng police on Sunday. At this stage, the number of suspects involved in the criminal act is yet to be determined. The police said they were to determine the motive of the senseless killing at this stage.

The five men died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim who survived was rushed to an East Rand hospital, whose name is known to Sunday Word.

According to a police report: “They are all family members, they were visiting their brother Zakhele Buthelezi, who is also deceased.”

The deceased are Mxolisi Buthelezi, 30, Bheki Buthelezi, 39, Ntokozo Buthelezi, 38, Zakhele Buthelezi,36, Siyabonga Buthelezi, 36.

Sunday World understands that people around the scene told the police that they saw nothing but only heard gunshots.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Sunday World that the suspects have not been arrested.

