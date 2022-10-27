Short reprieve from power cuts on the cards for the weekend

State-owned power utility Eskom has announced various stages of loadshedding that are planned for the weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, the power utility said stage-three loadshedding, which is currently under way, will continue until 4pm when it is escalated to stage four until 5am on Friday.

“Loadshedding will be lowered to stage two from 5am to 4pm on Friday. It s anticipated that stages two and one of loadshedding will then be implemented during the weekend,” said Eskom.

The power utility added that despite bringing some generation units back online, it is still faced with generation capacity challenges which necessitate the continuation of rolling blackouts across the country.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author