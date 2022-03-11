Shortage of bread at Bara resolved, says health MEC

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto to put to rest the allegations of food shortages.

Mokgethi sprang into action on Friday after rumours circulated on Thursday that patients were starving as a result of food supply crisis at the hospital.

“We know that there have been issues around bread supplies, but that issue has been resolved. The service provider did not supply bread due to non-payment. Otherwise there has been food at the hospital,” said Mokgethi, appealing to the families of the patients to remain calm.

Dr Nkele Lesia, the CEO of the hospital, said the hospital has enough consumables. “The shortage was around bread, we don’t have a problem with other food products,” said Lesia, adding that the service provider had not been delivering bread for three weeks.

Lesia also addressed the issue of the 800 doctors and nurses who lost their jobs. She said those affected knew these were contract posts.

