Shutdown: It will be business as usual for taxi operators

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) will boycott EFF-led nationwide shutdown planned for Monday, the principal mouthpiece of the taxi industry said on Thursday.

Santaco said it met with the leadership of the EFF in Pretoria this week where it explained the association’s apolitical stance.

“The taxi industry will operate as normal on the day of the national shutdown. Accordingly, Santaco has informed all provinces of this decision,” said the association in a statement.

However, Santaco said it respects and understands EFF’s reasons to take to the streets.

Santaco explained: “We want to emphasise that the meeting was cordial and the views of both parties were respectfully welcomed.

“Prior to the meeting, Santaco had replied to the EFF’s letter explaining its apolitical stance as a matter of policy, which the EFF respected.

“The EFF’s courtesy to brief Santaco on why their protest is justified is therefore welcomed. Against this, we therefore confidently believe that come Monday, we will work together to afford each other space in pursuit of our diverse interests and objectives of the day.”

Meanwhile Putco, a provider of commuter bus service, said it will not operate on Monday

Citing threats, intimidation and planned interruption of economic activities, Putco anticipates that disruption on the roads will make it hard for its workers to execute their duties.

“Reduced services will resume on Tuesday and services will be in full swing on Wednesday,” Putco said in a statement.

In another development, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry has indicated that it is opposed to the planned shutdown.

“While the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in our constitution, this right cannot be exercised at the detriment of others,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The chamber, which urged political parties to review the possible impact of the protest, pleaded for business owners not to be subject to intimidation.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Authors