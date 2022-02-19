Shwashwi: Beware of good weather friends

Advice to Mr Please Call Me. Now that Vodacom may pay you billions, you suddenly gonna look cute and everyone will want to be your friend. Please don’t entertain them.

It’s a trap. They just want your money. We’d hate to see you on the I Blew It show.

If anyone is asking you to be their mentor, that means sugar-daddy, run! Ice boys will come in all forms. Remember, no new friends. I’m sure you know about forex traders. I won’t say much. Also, stay away from most politicians. Remember, the ANC will probably look to you for tenders.

Sunday World

