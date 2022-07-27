Shwashwi: Diamond do with the feel of a tavern

Whoever organised the Joburg Theatre Diamond Jubilee deserves to be banished to Siberia. The so-called gala evening where they celebrated entertainment legends for their contribution to the industry was nothing but a sham.

Trust me, the first part of this celebration was nothing but a disgrace to Joburg City Theatres.

For Shwa’s sake! Celebrating a 60th anniversary means you are experienced, and by now you should know how to take care of people visiting your home.

Thank you, James Ngcobo, for recognising talent of our own entertainers. You at least brought some attention to the theatre, but the organisers made it look like some quick community meeting to discuss the next march against load-shedding.

The organisers did not make this worthy of your inauguration as the new artistic director for Joburg City Theatres.

This was an exclusive event, as per invitation.

Maybe the organisers need a crash course in English. With an exclusive event you go all out to make your guests comfortable.

The organisers only arranged for a few people to be seated, such as the young and flexible Mpho Phalatse.

The outdoor sound was not even audible, I had to see and not hear who was being honoured.

Mind you, seeing meant manoeuvring my way to the front of a crowd of people wearing their elegant dresses and suits but feeling like they were at some tavern.

By the way, it seems as if Nthati Moshesh didn’t understand the theme or maybe the lady just wants to stay firm and true to African attire.

She at least brought some life to Vuyo Ngcukana who looked bored most of the time, probably thinking of speculation that he has left The Queen. At least he showed through his attire that he was ready for the event, but I doubt he was also ready for the embarrassing organisation.

Snowy and Greg Mattera at least managed to have a final celebration of the iconic poet Don Mattera and take his award home before he took his final breath on Monday. May you rest in peace, king, and multiply in our hearts.

Music duo Des and Dawn Lindberg were also celebrated, and Des could not hold back tears but he sure enjoyed the evening. It would have been great to share the stage with the late Dawn but Shwa is proud that one of you lived to see the moment.

He was not the only one who seemed to have been having a blast that night. Zane Meas could not stop smiling as more and more industry colleagues collected their plaques. If anything, we all deserves a Zane to celebrate our milestones like that.

Desmond Dube was also celebrated – proud of you, man!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author