E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Shwashwi: It’s the silly season, so let us lighten up

By SUNDAY WORLD
Micasa’s sound stays the same in spite of a year ravaged by COVID-19. / F a c e b o o k Micasa. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

By Kuli Roberts

Johannesburg – Covivi came and changed everything besides Micasa’s sound. But why? Enough now.

Mlindo The Vocalist.


Were you drunk or sick? Will you do better?

Will you consider quitting bad habits this festive to spare embarrassment?

Mlindo the Vocalist. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Pearl Thusi – can you tell us just how you train your pets, aka men? Will Somizi hook up with Vusi Nova in the new year?

Pearl Thusi. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Nothing surprises Shwa after a crazy 2020.

Why must celebrity tombstones always be larger than life and hideously ridiculous?

Mshoza is the latest victim … shame.

Will Finance Minister Tito Mboweni buy himself some new shoes next year? Or is he too invested in garlic?

Tito Mboweni.

Can AKA and his lover Nelli balance Shwa here? What makes you go out and buy lavish gifts after wanting to have each other arrested?

AKA and girlfriend Nelli Tembe. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Muvhango actress Regina Nesengani, who plays Vho-Masindi, has just obtained her PhD, an inspiration indeed.

Read: Muvhango star graduates with a PhD

Can you give Cassper Nyovest the lowdown on why education is important?

Regina Nesengani.

Questions?

Will Kim Jayde only
ever take pics
of her touche?
Doesn’t she have
a boyfriend? Kim Jayde. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM.

Will Masechaba Khumalo consider a new career? This communication role is not meant for some of us, siesie. Masechaba Khumalo. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Why does Gareth
Cliff think
his opinion
still matters? JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 26: Gareth Cliff arrives at the Johannesburg High Court on January 26, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Denzil Maregele)

Can Dali Mpofu explain what he meant when he told Pravin Gordhan that he’s not a pikinini? Why all the anger? It’s the silly season. Lighten up. PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 8: Advocate Dali Mpofu during a hearing on the immediate release of the Marikana report on June 8, 2015 at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Herman Verwey)

What is Pam Andrews doing with her life all the way in the UK? JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 28 July 2011: Pam Andrews during the seventh annual YOU Spectacular held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / You)

Thembisa Mdoda posted a recent pic captioned bare and that she looks like this post-partum. Kante, when was she pregnant? Did Shwa sleep under a rock Image: Thembisa Mdoda.

Can Connie and Shona Ferguson tell us how they manage to keep the fires burning after 19 years and work together? Most would have run for the hills in this set-up. Shona and Connie Ferguson. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Did Andile Lungisa
just serve the
shortest prison
time? Must be nice.
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 11: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and Andile Lungisa visit Impofu dam after heavy rains in the area on September 11, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

Does Clint Brink remember his luscious head of curls when he first came to Backstage? He’s grown since then. Clint Brink. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Can Drake even act? Wanting to play Barack Obama. Isn’t that beyond your reach? Drake. PICTURE: PINTEREST

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

A fast buck can be as easy as 1, 2, 3

Johannesburg - One of the reasons I’ve never won a tender is I’ve never bothered to bid for one. I’m an avid news junkie and...
Read more
Breaking News

Chiefs in hard fought draw against Leopards

Johannesburg - Black Leopards put in a gallant display in the first half, then Kaizer Chiefs came back stronger in the second stanza to settle for a...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.