Shwashwi: It’s the silly season, so let us lighten up

By Kuli Roberts

Johannesburg – Covivi came and changed everything besides Micasa’s sound. But why? Enough now.

Mlindo The Vocalist.

Were you drunk or sick? Will you do better?

Will you consider quitting bad habits this festive to spare embarrassment?

Pearl Thusi – can you tell us just how you train your pets, aka men? Will Somizi hook up with Vusi Nova in the new year?

Nothing surprises Shwa after a crazy 2020.

Why must celebrity tombstones always be larger than life and hideously ridiculous?

Mshoza is the latest victim … shame.

Will Finance Minister Tito Mboweni buy himself some new shoes next year? Or is he too invested in garlic?

Can AKA and his lover Nelli balance Shwa here? What makes you go out and buy lavish gifts after wanting to have each other arrested?

Muvhango actress Regina Nesengani, who plays Vho-Masindi, has just obtained her PhD, an inspiration indeed.

Read: Muvhango star graduates with a PhD

Can you give Cassper Nyovest the lowdown on why education is important?

Questions?

Sunday World

