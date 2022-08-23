Shwashwi: Miss SA fashion served with some hot sauce

The year has not yet ended, but Shwa is tempted to declare the 64th edition of Miss South Africa the most glamorous event of the year. It was announced earlier that the event had a women-only team of organisers led by executive producer Relebogile Mabotja. They deserve a national round of applause.

But the green mamba dress made her look like she’s not even trying to hide a bun in the oven. The designer played her dirty, she needed an eye-catching dress for her importance on Miss SA 2022.

Let’s look at the best dressed before the depressing moments. Bonang Matheba stole the show. MoGirl made sure that she serves the red carpet the best way she knowns how, she’s the self-acclaimed Queen B, after all.

Big ups to 2207 By Tbally for giving you the look worthy of Miss SA herself. You served hot sauce. Tabasco and Soulicious have nothing on you!

The show’s regular character Anele Mdoda was once again on the stage as the main host, and even though she did not want to change her looks on time she killed that yellow-mellow dress.

Woah, the feather white dress was to die for – something to wear to someone’s wedding.

Boity looked so much better in performance drip than she did in that black dress she flaunted on the red carpet. I think she should just go around boasting about that awesome body.

The Venda aunt, Makhadzi, has made it to the A-list without a doubt and she made her mark, proving that anyone can land on the beauty pageant stage just with a beautiful voice and energy.

To end it all, Shwa was disappointed at whatever Zozibini Tunzi was wearing and hopes this is not the beginning of becoming the female version of DJ Sbu.

That dress or two-piece was not worthy of the red carpet. Most of us just respected it was worn by the former Miss Universe.

