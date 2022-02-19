REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

ShwaShwi: Jub Jub, sincere or just grovelling for his job?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Jub Jub

Shwa has to wonder, was that Jub Jub apology to Kelly Khumalo sincere? Or is he just grovelling to get his job? Shwa is actually exhausted of you busting into homes and breaking up relationships. And can Amanda du Pont please see her case through, in the spirit of all victims of gender-based violence?

