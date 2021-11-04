Shwashwi: Trial tips for Bathabile Dlamini

Johannesburg- ANC Women’s League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case has been set down to proceed for plea and trial on November 24.

Shwa has some tips for Bathabs as she prepares to plead and for her trial to start at the Joburg magistrate’s court next month.

• Don’t mention other people’s skeletons even if they tap you on the shoulder.

• Please look frumpy as we recently saw you looking trim and stylish – don’t do that but stick to oversized shapeless dresses and don’t comb your hair.

• Try and answer the questions asked and not the ones in your head.

• Answer the questions and if you need an interpreter, simply ask.

• Don’t lie as the truth always resurfaces.

• Don’t worry too much because it could all be postponed.

• You are highly intelligent as your academic record shows, don’t end up in jail as there is a pandemic and we don’t think that orange is your new black.

• Blaming your spokesperson is also an idea though hardly original.

• The social grant crisis was a major mess, so you could blame old age.

