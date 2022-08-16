Sibanye sticks to its commitment to improve lives in Marikana

Ten years after the massacre of mineworkers in Marikana in the North West, the families of the victims are still waiting for the mining company to fulfill its promise and provide them with decent houses.

Sibanye-Stillwater inherited the legacy of the massacre from Lonmin in 2019 and still commits to building houses for eight more families and repair other damaged houses.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said the mining company is still working to fulfill its commitments to achieve appropriate reparations, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the processes.

“We have committed to providing houses for the widows and families of the 44 employees wo lost their lives in 2012 and who have not yet benefitted from the Amcu Trust plan,” said Wellsted.

“Despite the delays related to the Covid-19 restrictions in South Africa and its neighbouring countries during 2020 and 2021, we have handed over eight houses and another eight are currently under construction.

“Amcu [Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union] contributed 28 houses. The residents of some of these houses have asked for Sibanye-Stillwater’s assistance to repair damages due to poor workmanship and to complete outstanding work.”

The company’s Sixteen-Eight Memorial Trust, developed to assist the Marikana massacre victims’ families, has by far assisted 139 people with two beneficiaries graduating at tertiary level in 2021.

“Another 25 beneficiaries are currently studying at tertiary institutions while 46 are at high school and 28 at primary school. Two have achieved post-graduate qualifications. In 2021, R16-million was spent by the trust, bringing the total spent since its inception to R64.5-million,” said Wellsted.

The brutal event of August 16 2012 saw police officers open fire on mineworkers during a prolonged wage strike. The incident shocked the world and brought back the sad memories of police brutality under the apartheid government.

“The group recognises and acknowledges the challenges in Marikana and believes it can play a part in driving positive change in the region for all the stakeholders.

“The group has committed to acknowledging the tragic legacy, honouring the lives that were lost, and making amends by seeking and contributing to reparations for those who were and continue to be affected by the tragic events of 2012.”

Wellsted said the company is also optimistic that working with all the stakeholders will lead to a better future for all in and around Marikana.

