Sibongile Mani receives ANCYL support for her ‘foolishness’

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Eastern Cape has lashed out at the “harsh” sentence meted out to Sibongile Mani, saying the Walter Sisulu University student should not have been condemned to a prison term for her “foolishness”.

The East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday imposed a five-year jail term on Mani for theft. This after she spent R818 000 of the R14-million that was erroneously deposited into her student account in June 2017.

Mani was entitled to receive only R1 400 monthly allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Instead of reporting the error, she went on a shopping spree until the mistake was discovered three months later, which led to her arrest in May 2018.

“There was no criminal intent in the acquisition of the money itself, but rather a case of foolishness in what to do after immediately seeing this amount in her account,” the youth league said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the state could have been lenient and opted for community service, which would serve as a lesson for Mani not to be “foolish” again.

“The real issue of criminality is the administrative chaos that is playing out at NSFAS. The ANCYL, together with our progressive youth alliance partners, has been raising concerns about the corruption at NSFAS.”

The youth league appealed to progressive lawyers who share the same sentiments to consider taking Mani’s sentence on appeal, saying an alternative sentence is possible and desirable.

After her sentencing on Wednesday, Mani’s R1 500 bail was extended to afford her legal team to prepare to appeal her conviction and sentence. The National Prosecuting Authority said the bail is extended until April 11 when the appeal application is expected to be heard.

Meanwhile, businessman and social media personality Malcom X has pledged R500 000 to help Mani stay out of prison.

“I urge responsible entrepreneurs to donate the other R318 000 to round up the R818 000 that she ‘accidentally’ used for herself and other students,” he wrote on his WhatsApp status.

NSFAS has also come forward stating that it did not institute any criminal proceedings against Mani as there was no basis to do so.

“Notwithstanding the reputational damage this incident has caused NSFAS, due largely to the inaccurate reporting on this matter in the media and parliament, NSFAS has not suffered any financial loss due to this incident,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Corporate attorney Tumi Sole also said the attorneys and advocates who have been following the matter are willing to offer help if permitted.

