Sifiso Mkhwanazi back in court for murder of sex worker

The case against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who is accused of killing at least one of the six women whose lifeless bodies were found at an abandoned building in central Johannesburg, is expected to resume at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

His murder case was postponed in October for further investigations. At his last appearance, Mkhwanazi abandoned his application for bail.

During an identity parade, sex workers identified the accused as the man who allegedly had been targeting them. The National Prosecuting Authority said the sex workers are expected to take the stand and testify against the accused.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered at a makeshift workshop after the police were called to the scene following a foul smell coming out of one of the buildings.

Following the discovery of the dead women, Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) called on the police to act fast and decisively if sex workers were being targeted in the area.

SWEAT said in a statement in October that it is aware of at least three sex workers from that area who have been reported missing from as far as July.

SWEAT Helpline manager Nomsa Remba said at the time: “We have been following these reported missing cases since July with no luck. This is devastating and we pray for those who lost their lives.

“Sex workers are scared, and they have no faith in the police to protect them or prioritise finding a killer that targets sex workers.”

