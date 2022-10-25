Sifiso Mkhwanazi singled out for allegedly harassing sex workers

The case against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of murdering at least one of the six women whose lifeless bodies were found at an abandoned building in central Johannesburg early in October, has been postponed to Monday.

The 20-year-old appeared briefly at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he applied for bail. The sex workers, who took part in the identity parade, identified Mkhwanazi as the man who had been targeting them.

Phindi Mjonondwana, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, said the sex workers will be called to the stand to testify against the accused.

“With regards to the other five bodies, investigations are still under way. For now, we will stick to one murder charge, and we will be guided by the outcome of the investigations,” said Mjonondwana.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered by the police at a makeshift workshop after the police were called to the scene following a foul smell coming out of one of the buildings.

The suspect remains in police custody.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author