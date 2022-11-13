E-edition
Sifuba asked for money before sex video leak

By Bongani Mdakane
Speaker of the Free State legislature Zanele Sifuba has refused to shed light on the man that leaked the sex video.

The speaker of the Free State legislature, Zanele Sifuba, desperately sought money from her ANC comrades before her sex video was circulated on social media this week. Sunday World has it on good authority that before the release of the video, Sifuba asked colleagues for large amounts of money, but did not disclose what she wanted it for. “Zanele approached many politicians for money, however, she never specified what the money was for.

