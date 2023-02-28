Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves embattled Eskom

Daphne Mokwena takes over the reigns as Eskom’s spokesperson, in an acting capacity, as Sikonathi Mantshantsha finishes off his three-year contract with the power utility on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday Eskom said that Mantshantsha had joined the embattled organisation during a difficult time when it had to restore trust and credibility with the public and its stakeholders.

“Over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on Eskom’s real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased loadshedding. This has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments,” reads the statement.

Eskom Interim Group Chief Executive Calib Cassim said Eskom was grateful for Mantshantsha’s contribution and wished him well for his future journey.

