Simelane takes centre stage in housing hand over in Soweto

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane handed over the keys to a newly rebuilt home to the Kekana family in Soweto on Saturday.

Simelane was accompanied by provincial and municipal officials as she showcased the government’s caring hand during a ministerial outreach in the township.

The house had tragically been destroyed in fire last year.

The event marked one of Simelane’s first initiatives since transitioning from the justice portfolio to her new role in December.

The family of 16 excited about the new home

The Kekana family of five adults and 11 children, expressed immense gratitude for their new home.

“I’m happy, I’m excited, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity. We are not the only people whose house burnt down. We appreciate the chance to get a newly built house,” remarked 22-year-old Tshepiso Kekana.

The family had been renting a backyard room since the fire and Tshepiso’s smile spoke volumes of the excitement of returning home.

“Now it’s time to come back home,” she said with a wide smile.

The area experienced a spate of fire last year

The area, identified as ward 29, experienced a spate of fires last year that gutted several homes.

Minister Simelane, addressing the community in isiZulu, highlighted the relentless dedication of their ward councillor. She said Brenda Dammie was a rare leader who genuinely prioritises the concerns of residents and seeks innovative solutions.

“We are not here because of me. We are here because of you, councillor,” Simelane said, underscoring the collaboration.

Simelane mixed her authority with warmth

Simelane’s approach resonated with the community as she skillfully balanced her authority with warmth and humour.

She said the rebuilt house should stand as a testament to the government’s care “even in the face of future grievances that residents would most likely blame on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration”.

“Remember that even now, we are here because we are sent by him. He is our leader,” Simelane said, referring to Ramaphosa.

Her charisma was on display as she humorously advocated for the children’s education in the new home.

Had the crowd in stitches

She noted that education enables individuals to earn and grow wealth. “Unlike those who rely solely on luck, score big money, and later appear on the television show, ‘I Blew It’,” she said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

She also warned the siblings against selling the family house after the elders have passed away, leaving themselves homeless and destitute.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Tasneem Motara was optimistic about collaborating with Simelane. She acknowledged Gauteng’s high housing demand.

Johannesburg MMC for Housing Mlungisi Mabaso affirmed Simelane’s suitability to the human settlements portfolio. He cited her leadership experience as a former mayor in Polokwane and president of the South African Local Government Association.

