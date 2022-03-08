SIU, Digital Vibes go head to head before tribunal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Digital Vibes are expected to face off before a special tribunal on Tuesday.

This after evidence showing that the respondents benefited from transactions between Digital Vibes and the national Department of Health.

In September 2021, the SIU found traces of “fraud and irregularities” after Digital Vibes was awarded national health insurance and Covid-19 communications contracts.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize was in charge of the health ministry when the tender was awarded, and it was later discovered that Mkhize was a close associate of the owners of Digital Vibes.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “We can … say that the investigation is still continuing because we are now looking at further evidence that came to our attention after we have given the report to the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].”

He added that the SIU has approached the special tribunal to set aside the contract to ensure any money acquired illegally is returned to state coffers.

“We … want to make sure that all the R150-million that was spent irregularly should be taken back to the Department of Health,” said Kganyago.

“Secondly, we have made referrals to the department and that has resulted, among others, with the suspension of [national health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi] and we are having seven other people who need to be dealt with in terms of disciplinary hearings.”

The National Prosecuting Authority is also considering criminal prosecutions. The SIU is hoping to recover money from six companies, with amounts ranging between R500 000 and just over a million rand.

