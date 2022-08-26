SIU given green light to probe NSFAS for corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for corruption and maladministration.

In a statement on Friday, the watchdog said it would probe NSFAS on two aspects, the management of the scheme and the allocation of loans.

Reads the statement: “The SIU will launch an investigation that will probe maladministration at NSFAS in relation to two functions of the organisation. The first part will look into the management of NSFAS’s finances while the second will investigate the allocation of loans, bursaries and any other funding payable to students in terms of the provisions of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act, 1999, Act No. 56 of 1999.”

SIU said it would also launch an investigation into the unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the scheme as well as into the conduct of the scheme’s employees.

When and if corruption is uncovered, SIU said it would have to recover any financial losses suffered by the State through corruption and negligence under Proclamation R.88 of 2022.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations.

“In line with the Special Investigating Unit’s and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.”

Earlier this year, a student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment for stealing from the fund. NSFAS had admitted that it had mistakenly paid R14 million into her account.

The crime of theft stemmed from her use of the money.

This is a developing story…

