E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

SIU stumped as Mkhwebane backs off Hlaudi case

By Kabelo Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 14: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng leaves the CCMA offices after his hearing on June 14, 2018 in Johanneburg, South Africa. Motsoeneng maintained that the board of the public broadcaster did not have the authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against him. Only then Acting Group CEO James Aguma had the power to do so. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s review application against her predecessor Thuli Madonsela’s report on the SABC’s affairs a boost after informing the court that she won’t be opposing Motsoeneng’s application.

The move was a shock to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that was counting on Mkhwebane for support.

Sunday World can reveal that Mkhwebane’s legal manager Muntu Sithole wrote a letter to the SIU’s attorneys, Werksmans, in May informing them that she has decided not to oppose the application based on legal advice.


Mkhwebane cited financial constraints in her office and the belief that Motsoeneng’s review application had no prospects of success among reasons for her decision.

The public protector’s spokesman, Oupa Segalwe, confirmed that Mkhwebane was not opposing Motsoeneng’s review application, but said that did not mean that she believed that Motsoeneng was going to win.

“The letter is authentic. First, the SIU is opposing the application and, in our view, there are no prospects of success for Mr Motsoeneng. Second, the Western Cape High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal have already clarified the legal position in respect of the matter in question. Third, the remedial action has already been implemented. In light of the above and our resource constraints, it wouldn’t be wise to enter the fray,” said Segalwe.

The SIU argues that the public protector’s decision not to oppose the matter will have far reaching consequences for the case and other court matters it has filed against Motsoeneng.

Mandonsela’s 2014 report had found that there was prima facie evidence that Motsoeneng had lied about his matric qualifications, had abused his powers to grant certain employees promotions and salary increases and that he had purged senior staff members who did not agree with him.

In his review application, Motsoeneng suggests that Madonsela’s report and its findings were not based on clear evidence and that the findings were therefore not fair to him.

SIU spokesman Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that they were aware of the public protector’s decision but had a different view. He said the SIU has started to engage with Mkhwebane’s office and will continue with the discussions even if all else fails.

 

Author


Similar stories

News

Life sentence for a man who killed his girlfriend’s nephew

Police management has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on Monday to a man who brutally...
Read more
News

ANC MP amongst those arrested in R124m dubious Mpumalanga land deal

A senior government official is among 11 suspects expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court in connection with dubious land deals amounting to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal