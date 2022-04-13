SIU wins appeal to add more people to its Digital Vibes’ investigation

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has won an appeal to have more people added to the list of those who must be pursued in the Digital Vibes’ saga, it was announced on Wednesday.

The SIU seeks to have two contracts that the Department of Health awarded to the communications company reviewed and set aside.

This after parliament cleared former health minister Zweli Mkhize of contravening its code of ethics in relation to the controversial Digital Vibes’ R150-million contract. Mkhize, who reportedly was a close associate of the owners of Digital Vibes, oversaw the health ministry when the tender was awarded to the company two years ago.

In a letter on Tuesday, the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests informed Mkhize of its decision on the matter, saying he could not be held liable for his son benefiting from the contract because he (the son) is an adult.

The committee also found that Mkhize did not personally benefit from Digital Vibes winning the contract.

The DA’s chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, laid the complaint after the SIU found that Mkhize benefitted from the contract and later used the money to renovate his home.

Gwarube had argued that Mkhize breached the ethics code by not disclosing that he benefitted from Digital Vibes’ contract. She also mentioned that Mkhize’s son allegedly received R460 000 from the communications company.

