Six Ndamase High School pupils perish in horrific accident

Eastern Cape education department MEC Fundile Gade has sent his condolences to the families of six Ndamase High School pupils who died when a truck and a van collided on a stretch of road between Mthatha and Ngqeleni in the Easten Cape on Tuesday afternoon.

“I wish the families could find solace in God during this trying time of their lives. Our prayers are with the bereaved families, and we wish all those still hospitalised a speedy recovery,” said Gade.

The children, two boys and four girls aged between 14 and 17, died on the scene and 18 others suffered injuries, including the drivers of the two vehicles. The injured have been admitted to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

The department said a team of psychosocial support services has been deployed to offer counselling to the school community and bereaved families.

The cause of the accident is being investigated and a case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Ngqeleni police station.

